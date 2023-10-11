‘Aren’t there plenty of professions where strict psychological tests are a condition for admission?’ and ‘Of course Israel is in a terrible place, surrounded by undemocratic countries, with Palestinians whose most radical elements are strongly supported by rogue countries like Iran and who only want Israel’s destruction’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the reader letters that appear in the October 12 newspaper. You can submit your own response via [email protected].