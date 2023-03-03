‘For the short term it seems to me that a tit-for-tat policy can be tried and a number of cases are made public every month’ and ‘Rutte does not want to debate with other parties, the right-wing opposition is excluded and that is undemocratic’: these are some of the reactions of readers at the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Saturday 4 March. You can send in your own response to [email protected]
#Responses #police #violence #Pick #cool #week
WC skiing | Calle Halfvarsson, who completely bowed to Niko Anttola, opened up that he didn’t want to be the anchor
The Swedish anchor was completely unable to catch Anttola's lead.Swedish Calle Halfvarsson was a decisive part of the men's relay,...
Leave a Reply