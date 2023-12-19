'Sending out this professional group at this end of the year, with all the other aid workers, is downright criminal' and 'If we adhered to the same rules as our neighboring countries, we would not have an asylum crisis. In addition, the IND has refused for years to adhere to the Dublin Convention: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the reader letters that will appear in the newspaper of Wednesday, December 20. You can submit your own response via [email protected].

#Responses #police #request #fireworks #ban #39Who #House #government #grant #this39