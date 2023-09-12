‘PFAS enters our Rhine and Meuse water from abroad. The safety of our drinking water is at stake’ and ‘The 17 billion that we have to cut back or raise in taxes has been found in no time: halve it immediately and in the long term stop subsidizing fossil fuels altogether’: these are some reactions from readers on the news of the day. Below are the reader letters that will appear in the newspaper of Wednesday, September 13. You can submit your own response via [email protected].

#Responses #PFAS #Rhine #Meuse #maintained