Governance culture | Just go rule

‘Stop this ‘new management culture’!’ (Comment 9-4). Hans Nijenhuis’ column should be printed in all capital letters. So agree. Politicians: just rule, solve problems. For every politician: focus on the real culprit, Van Lienden, and take a look at yourself too. Mari Gommans, Panningen.





Administrative culture II | Nobody doubts De Jonge’s integrity anymore

Minister De Jonge came under heavy fire because of his very activating role in the dubious mask deal. But thanks to the massive support of the ruling parties, he is allowed to stay on. A day after that vote, he couldn’t help but react to the serious criticism. He said he is very sorry that opposition members are questioning his integrity. Well, Mr De Jonge, I can reassure you: most opposition members no longer have any doubts about your integrity. In fact, I think that since last week most representatives of the coalition parties are no longer in doubt. The fact that you are allowed to muddle through for the time being is purely and solely to prevent the cabinet from possibly being endangered. Even the vast majority of voters no longer doubt that. See also Tennis star from Serbia: Australia does not allow Novak Djokovic to enter Peter de Kort, Nijmegen.

Jan Rot | Obviously so sick, but still with so much energy

‘Columnist Jan Rot has shorter life than he hoped’ (AD 7-4). Dear Jan, to be honest, the name Jan Rot didn’t mean much to me at first. Of course I had read that you were terminally ill and I respected that you wanted to perform as long as possible, but for the rest… Then Matthijs Goes Door in Concert and I saw Jan come on stage, clearly ill but with such a lot of energy. Jan sang the song hallelujah. You sang it with such passion, feeling and with such a will to live, a real goosebumps moment. So beautiful! And a standing ovation for you at the end of the evening. What a goosebumps moment. Dear Jan, I hope you still have very nice moments with everyone you love. I will never forget you and wish you a very soft and beautiful ending. Miranda Hage, Zoetermeer.





Jan Rot II | Thanks for the beautiful word art

Dear Jan, the world will no longer be so beautiful. Thank you for all your beautiful texts, gems in Dutch. Good luck to you, but also to all your loved ones. Els Dijkerman

Jan Rot III | The memories remain

Dear Jan Rot, I remember it well… the street beats! Of your age and as a native of Groningen, I went out in the 1980s. Pubs with live music, on Sunday the Sterrebos! What an atmosphere! I have good memories of it, thanks for that. Such a shame you won’t be here soon. I wish you and your family much love and strength. Janneke Oosterhuis

Jan Rot IV | The last party was so awarded to you

A unique man, a real Jan. I would have loved to have given him his When I’m 64 party. Unfortunately it shouldn’t be. Good luck, all the best and love and hopefully there will be more beautiful, good days together with the people around you. Dear Jan, thank you for everything you have given us, the people. Standing applause!



Jan Ellenbroek





Mail | What a bad service from delivery person PostNL

‘Missed a parcel delivery person? Soon only digital message’ (AD 9-4). What a service from PostNL. There is still a small million people in the Netherlands who do not have a computer and almost half a million who have one, but do not receive internet on it. These are mostly older people. How are they supposed to know where their package will be delivered if they are not at home? And what if you do have internet, but you don’t expect a package at all? Then you won’t be looking for it. Where is it then? And then again: if you still get good information from PostNL, but that often leaves a lot to be desired. Gerda Vogelzang, Poortugaal.

Wind energy | Get off the gas as soon as possible, every little bit helps

There are still hundreds of old-fashioned windmills in the Netherlands, which are still working, but for the most part no longer running. Why not use it for wind energy? Even though they may generate less energy than the steel windmills, if you can supply a neighborhood with electricity with them, that’s a nice bonus. Every little bit helps to get rid of the gas. Brigitte Brinkel, Soest.