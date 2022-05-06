‘Fortunately, we have the freedom here to write things like this’ and ‘How many times has Johan Derksen threatened to leave?’: these are just a few responses to news topics that interest readers. Below are the letters to readers that appeared in the newspaper of Friday 6 May. You can send in a response yourself via letters@ad.nl.

Liberation Day | Say what you will, but leave everyone in their own way

‘Freedom for me is waking up with a smile’ (AD 5-5). Freedom is living without violence and doing what you want. Freedom is being able to say what you want, while respecting everyone’s value. You live with and next to each other, not opposite each other. Issues are resolved in good consultation, not by force; that only knows losers. Give opponents a carafe of water to add to the wine in the middle, on the Gulden Middenweg. That’s how you get winners, not with even more equipment and sanctions, that keeps the fire burning; that war fire has to go out. Freedom: that is a right for everyone, so stop all that violence. A world without violence, that’s great. And luckily we have the freedom here to write things like this. See also Lindner expects a “loss of prosperity” in Germany that the state cannot absorb Jan van Breugel, Utrecht.

Remembrance Day | Do we want to continue with that other banality?

‘Historian Hans Goedkoop: How straight is our back really?’ (AD 5-5). A fantastic 4 May lecture by Hans Goedkoop. Fortunately, the AD paid attention to it on page 4 on May 5th. ‘Evil that doesn’t appear that way, hidden as it is in rules and routines’, could be read as a description of the ‘banality of evil’. On page 3 we were able to learn of another ‘banality’: the apparently non-decreasing attention to Johan Derksen. It would be good if the 4 May lecture was published in full in the AD with a friendly but urgent request to the readers to take a good look at the content. “Is that how we want to continue?” Cheap asked. Or are we going for the banality of page 3? Otto Bronk, The Hague.

Remembrance Day II | Bergen-Belsen stays with me

‘Unreal to see people fleeing again’ (Letters 3-5). In the AD of last Tuesday a letter from R. Schellevis. I could have written that letter. I have the same experience, only one year later (1973). Bergen-Belsen will always stay with me. See also The aim of these dangerous agitators will always be to take a different stance from our government Henk Lamphen

NCTV report | Solution-oriented thinking is often a bridge too far

‘NCTV warned against polarizing politicians’ (AD 4-5). Terrorist NCTV warned the police and municipalities in recent years about the radically polarizing parties PVV, Denk and Forum. Wasted effort. Every sane Dutch person knows this; no reports are required. Such reports are grist to the mill for the parties mentioned. They can react aggressively to this as usual. This is of paramount importance to these parties and is the only thing they can do. Political awareness, decency and solution-oriented thinking is apparently a bridge too far.



André Duivenvoorde, Noordwijkerhout.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Inflation Europe | That’s what you get with the most expensive gasoline in the world

‘Inflation ghost true all over Europe’ (AD 5-5). What kind of country do we actually live in here? In France, gas prices are frozen and inflation is at 4.6 percent. But the Netherlands is in the leading group with more than 11 percent and the most expensive petrol in the world. Because of the absurdly high excise duty that is levied on it. And also the highest retirement age. I’m not an anarchist but I sometimes wonder why everyone takes everything. In neighboring countries, this civil unfriendly policy had long since broken out the revolution.



Jan de Koning, Spijkenisse. See also NHL play-offs: ex-national coach no longer a Draisaitl fan for weeks

Today Inside † No one is indispensable

Of course he will come back. ‘The men cost a little, but the program yields more than many millions,’ I read. I hear and read that he is indispensable. Never seen anyone like that. How many times has Johan Derksen threatened to leave? Corrie Lammers, Amersfoort.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.