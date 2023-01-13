How is it possible that a bank is saved from collapse, but a major drug maker in the Netherlands is not? And: ‘Scientists and opinion formers have to do more than just register that there is so much unrest’. These are some reactions from readers to the news. Below are the letters that appeared in the newspaper of Saturday 14 January. Your own reaction is most welcome at [email protected]

#Responses #extremism #Lets #democracy #hands #rioters