'The term 'Gooise mattress' has been around for decades, but it now has a very charged meaning' and 'Leave the link between the minimum wage and AOW': these are some reactions to news topics that interest readers. Below are the letters that appeared in the newspaper of Tuesday 18 January.











2G Policy | Quickly follow the example of those other EU countries

‘France opts for 2G and booster’ (AD 17-1). Actually it is very simple. In frantic efforts to curb the corona monster, you can choose to lock everything to prevent the virus from spreading. You can of course also opt for a 2G policy in which only vaccinated or cured people are given freedom. With the first option you hit disproportionately hard those people who see their existence disappear like snow in the sun; so not ideal. In the second option, you reward everyone who has made the effort to protect themselves and others by means of vaccination and on top of that a booster. Vaccinated people have been held hostage for far too long by a minority that refuses to have those shots. France is switching to 2G policy, as are Italy and Austria. When will the Netherlands follow?



Pim Middelraad, Zwijndrecht.

Voice of Holland | The Voice of Holland is not the only one infected

‘Does The Voice still have a future?’ (AD 17-1). Yes, according to former director Bert van der Veer. He expects the program to continue after the dubious individuals have been replaced. Is it that simple? I’m sure I won’t be the only one who’s had enough of all those talent shows. As a result of the developments, not only The Voice has been infected, but other programs are also shown in a different light. Bee idols, X Factor and Holland’s Got Talent the same clique of persons was involved. Moreover, it seems that the clique is constantly expanding. The term ‘Gooise mattress’ has been around for decades, but it is now taking on a very charged meaning.



R. Kroese, Voorschoten.

Groningen gas | The content of contracts was known by the promise

‘Of course we don’t leave Germans out in the cold’ (Comment 17-1). I can often agree with Hans Nijenhuis, but in yesterday’s comment he is wrong. Groningers live next to the Germans and refuel there. Great people, whom we give everything. I also like to come here. What matters is that the Rutte lll cabinet promised that the gas tap would be closed. They knew the details of the contracts. So they lied. To reassure everyone. But a day after taking office, the prime minister ‘of all Dutch people’ promises when visiting our valued eastern neighbors that they will get more gas because Putin is not supplying enough and the West has not built up enough stock. The tremors will continue. The Groningers were left out in the cold last week when collecting the compensation, sometimes with wheelchairs and walkers. That’s where the anger comes from. All in all, safety first. Then heat. You can buy off contracts. No, the Groninger is certainly not ungrateful. Well realistic. So sorry Hans, you are missing the point: Groningen pays the bill for promises of a faltering policy of various cabinets.



Lex Makkinje, Groningen.

Debate government statement | It should be a party of democracy

The new cabinet will make the government statement this week. If you like debating, that’s a party. But in our House of Representatives there is hardly any debate, let alone a party. Disrespectful insults will blare through the room. The level is not high. It would be nice if our representatives would listen to each other, without judgement. You may not agree with each other, but keep it civil. We need that. It would also be a relief if politicians left their phone calls at home. Because if you look at your phone, you’re not listening. A real debate is not about persuasion, but about exchanging perspectives and finding common ground. Gert Visser, Krimpen aan den IJssel.



Elderly | Attention, before you know it you are an older person yourself

‘Don’t blame the elderly for everything’ (Opinion 15-1). What a beautiful opinion piece in Saturday’s AD by Gusta Willems of the KBO-PCOB about the index finger aimed at the elderly with which they are assigned the blame for all the inconveniences of this time. It is time for wise men and women in The Hague to realize that one day they will belong to this generation and that they would also like to continue to benefit from progress and joie de vivre. So, for example, leave the link between minimum wage and AOW in place, so that all those elderly people who have worked hard and paid for prosperity also keep it. Don’t abandon them, because before you know it you will be old yourself and you will also be designated as ‘guilty’.



Cees van Lochem, Zoetermeer.

Silvio Berlusconi | Then Trump can’t let it go, of course

I read that Berlusconi will run for president at the age of 85. I’m afraid we’ll have fun with Trump for a while. Dick Klein, Hardinxveld Giessendam.