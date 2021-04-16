A.In response to the expulsion of ten Russian diplomats from the United States and three from Poland, Russia will expel a total of 13 diplomats from the country’s two states. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced this on Friday evening in Moscow, according to the Interfax agency. In addition, Russia imposed sanctions on the United States. Lavrov said Russia would also curtail the work of American organizations and foundations that interfered in the country’s internal affairs. Business trips by American diplomats to Russia would also be largely cut back.

The minister also announced that eight American officials would be completely banned from entering the country. The names should be on the “black list” on Friday evening. He also suggested to the American ambassador, John Sullivan, to travel home to hold consultations in Washington. Russia had previously withdrawn its ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, from Washington.

Retaliation for hacker attack

The Washington White House ordered expulsion in retaliation for a hacking attack attributed to Moscow and meddling in the American elections on Thursday. In addition, a number of new sanctions have been imposed. These include six Russian technology companies that support Moscow’s secret services. In addition, according to the United States, 32 people and organizations are sanctioned who, at Moscow’s behest, tried to influence the American elections.

From Washington’s point of view, the punitive measures should include retaliation for a massive hacker attack on ministries, authorities and companies in the United States, which American security agencies suspect Russia is behind. The attackers had gained access to the networks using maintenance software from SolarWinds, which was used in many places, and had remained undetected for months. The case, which became known in December, was an embarrassing setback for American security services.

Poland had justified its decision with the fact that Russian embassy employees violated the conditions for diplomats and acted to the detriment of Poland. The country was in solidarity with the decisions that the United States had made in its policy towards Russia, it was said in Warsaw.

A reaction from Russia was expected. The Kremlin had previously announced: “The principle of reciprocity in such matters has not been lifted.” The decision will be made by President Vladimir Putin, said his spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, according to the Interfax agency. Relations between the two countries have long been tarnished.

After the punitive measures, American President Joe Biden initially struck a more conciliatory tone and emphasized that he did not want to further exacerbate tensions with Moscow. The Kremlin welcomed Biden’s desire to de-escalate. The two presidents had spoken on the phone just a few days ago. Biden proposed a meeting of the heads of state in a third country.