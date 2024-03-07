Sweden officially joined NATO this Thursday (7), when it handed over its membership document to the Western military alliance in Washington.

Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, presented the instrument of accession to the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in the American capital, certifying its historic entry into the alliance.

Blinken stated that “it is an honor to be the first to welcome” Sweden as the 32nd member of NATO, which is expanding for the second time since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, just over two years ago, following Finland’s entry in the year past.

“Sweden has a 200-year history of non-alignment, and before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, less than one in three Swedes supported membership,” recalled Blinken.

“Then everything changed: after the invasion, three out of four Swedes wanted this incorporation. The Swedish people stood up and supported not only the defense of their country, but also everyone's common responsibility for peace”, added the American Secretary of State.

Kristersson, in turn, assured that this day is “historic” for the country, which completes the incorporation of all Nordic countries under the aegis of NATO and the inclusion of practically the entire Baltic Sea in the alliance, something of great strategic importance.

“Today is a day of victory for freedom. Sweden made a free, democratic and sovereign decision”, highlighted the head of the Swedish government.

“We are grateful and also proud. We will meet the high expectations of all NATO allies. United we will stand firm. Unity and solidarity will be the guiding lights for Sweden as a member of NATO,” she highlighted.

With the receipt of the protocol of accession to the alliance by the State Department in Washington, Sweden completes its shift in foreign policy and ends two centuries of military non-alignment.

However, the Nordic country had already been taking measures to bring NATO closer to NATO for three decades, coinciding with the end of the Cold War, such as joining the Alliance Peace Association initiative, which allowed Swedish soldiers to participate in missions in Kosovo and Afghanistan. .

The last obstacles to Swedish entry into NATO were overcome in January and February, when Turkey and Hungary, the only members of the alliance that opposed Stockholm's accession, finally ratified the country's membership.

Ankara only accepted Sweden's entry after the United States met a long-standing demand to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

In turn, Hungary, owned by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, only gave the green light after an agreement to purchase four Gripen fighter jets from Sweden.

The entry of new members into the Western military alliance can only occur if ratified by all countries that are already part of it. (With EFE Agency)