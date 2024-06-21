In the city of Surfside Beach, Texas, all the streets and canals surrounding homes were flooded, following the widespread Tropical Storm Alberto. In the early hours of last Thursday, more than two million people received a tropical storm warning along the Texas Gulf Coast, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season from the coast of Mexico, bringing heavy rains and coastal flooding to parts of eastern and southern Mexico. Texas. The day before Tropical Storm Alberto made landfall, South Texas was subjected to widespread coastal flooding.

Starting Wednesday morning, tidal waves began to rise in some coastal cities, including Surfside Beach, whose beach the municipal authorities had closed a few days earlier, warning visitors of the danger of visiting it as the floods worsened. The National Hurricane Center warned that “Alberto” is a large storm with strong tropical winds extending about 415 miles north of its center in the Gulf of Mexico as it moves west toward northeastern Mexico. The storm had winds of 50 mph, but the biggest concern was a foot or more of rain in Texas and Mexico.

Meteorologists expected Alberto to make landfall early Thursday, starting in the Mexican city of Tampico, and for its effects to extend much beyond that. As of Wednesday evening, Hurricane Center experts began warning that the storm could extend up to 700 miles from the coast. The mayor of Surfside Beach said on Wednesday evening that while the floods are slowly receding, the city is preparing for the next hurricane, similar to what happened when Hurricane Nicholas struck in 2021, leaving behind very serious damage, adding that all city police officers and emergency services workers are on standby. In addition, government workers in Surfside Beach have set up temporary shelters, and more than 1,500 generators have been deployed in areas expected to bear the brunt of Alberto’s power when it makes landfall, in order to respond to any potential power outages.

(Image from the New York Times service)