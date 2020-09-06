This weekend, the PCF held its Nationwide Again-to-College Council with what it has at all times finished for 100 years: combating within the streets and on the poll field. Within the midst of the Covid-19 disaster and whereas the federal government has simply introduced its plan to revive the world earlier than, the Communists have thus launched a nationwide marketing campaign for employment. “ On October 10, let’s all be in entrance of the prefectures to say zero layoffs! “ invited the nationwide secretary of the PCF, Fabien Roussel, for the reason that Fête de l’Humain first, to L’Isle-Jourdain (Vienne). The target of the PCF, which requires and can take part massively within the day of interprofessional motion of September 17, is “To carry the State to account”. “Not a euro must be paid to teams that minimize jobs”, defend the Communists on the identical time when the chief intends to grant 33 billion euros in further tax presents to corporations, with none compensation. That’s, practically a 3rd of the envelope offered for the restoration plan of 100 billion, using which have to be “Managed”, based on the PCF.

Its Nationwide Council thus began with an intervention by the economist Frédéric Boccara in an effort to place the difficulty of employment on the coronary heart of the battle. The ambition is to “Construct a XXI social safety systeme century which secures all moments of life ”, by integrating employment and coaching. A necessity at a time when tons of of hundreds of jobs are threatened with destruction, whilst 700,000 younger individuals will begin on the lookout for work this yr. Constantly main the battle within the face of the disaster and the harmful cures of Emmanuel Macron, the PCF additionally appeared on the many upcoming elections this weekend. “ 2021 shall be a vital yr for the populations, with the regional and departmental occasions that may happen on the identical day. Nonetheless, the areas have financial competence and the departments have social competence. Within the midst of an financial, social and democratic disaster, it’s all the extra pressing to battle in opposition to the suitable “, measures Pierre Lacaze, head of elections for the PCF.

Regional conferences are as a consequence of be held by October 18 to designate leaders in all areas. “And we are going to meet all of the forces of the left by September 15, provides Pierre Lacaze. The target is to work for a big gathering as a result of the conquests shall be troublesome if we go away dispersed. However collectively, the left and the PCF can emerge strengthened from these deadlines. “ The PCF, which at present has elected representatives in eight out of 13 areas, intends to “10 flagship proposals” through the marketing campaign. The pursuit “The conquests of free” in transport and schooling is on this system, as are moratoria in opposition to the closures of traces and hospitals, along with large help for freight, thermal renovation of housing, and a change within the agricultural mannequin. Relating to the departmental, the PCF clearly hopes to maintain Val-de-Marne and reconquer the Allier. “About ten departments may be taken on the suitable”, signifies Pierre Lacaze.

The ambition is to verify and broaden the territorial anchoring of the PCF. Earlier than that, from September 27, the Senate shall be held. Two seats held by the PCF are up for grabs: Céline Brulin hopes to be re-elected in Seine-Maritime and Gérard Lahellec, in Côtes-d’Armor. The CRCE group within the Senate might additionally broaden from the Bouches-du-Rhône and the Dordogne.