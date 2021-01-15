Had they reached the final, Real Madrid would have counted on Sunday in the Classic for the Spanish Super Cup with Sergio Ramos touched. The white captain left La Rosaleda last night with a bandage on his knee and limping slightly. The camero already had suffered discomfort in the minutes prior to the match against Athletic to the point that he consulted with the doctors and Nacho heated up intensely in case he finally had to be the starter. Ramos will return to Madrid with the joint touched but, at least, will have eight days of respite.

The Andalusian He will not play next Wednesday against Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey, a rotation that was in the plans, but now with more sense despite the fact that Madrid comes from the disappointment of not being able to revalidate the Super Cup. The club will evaluate the physical condition of its captain today but in principle he is not expected until the 23rd against Alavés in Mendizorroza (9:00 p.m.) already in the league.

Ramos will have the possibility of resting, briefly, after a very demanding season for your physique between Madrid and the National Team when he is heading to 35 years old (he will turn 30 on March). He has suffered two injuries this season (first a traumatic blow to the knee against Cádiz and then a fiber break) that in total made him out for 28 days and miss eight games.

Before Alcoyano, without the camero and with Varane also touched by a strong stomp, The Cup will be the turn for Nacho and Militao, the furthest behind in the team’s central squad.