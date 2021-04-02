After the stormy news of the new injury of Sergio Bouquets, which will prevent the white captain from being in the three games that can decide the season of the Madrid between the tie with him Liverpool of rooms of the Champions (days 6 and 14) and the Classic garter belt with him Barça (day 10), Zidane He has seen with relief how the infirmary is going to lighten with the recovery of two fundamental players from his ‘Machine Room’. So much Toni Kroos What Fede Valverde They are accelerating in the recovery of their ailments and, unless they suffer a relapse in the coming days, the two will be available to play against Liverpool in Klopp in it Gave Stefano next Tuesday (9:00 p.m.).

The German had an adductor problem training with Germany in this last stop of the FIFA virus, which made him determine that it was better to return to Valdebebas to get ready and improve from that slight ailment to what lies ahead for your team. Well you have felt it Löw and his colleagues from the Mannschaft, that after losing on Wednesday with Macedonia (1-2) have gotten into trouble and right now they are in danger of qualifying for the world from Qatar But Kroos felt that if he stayed he could break and well that Zidane has thanked him, since he knows that that magical trident of the medullary (Casemiro–Kroos–Modric) is key in the chances that his team has to overcome the three ‘alpine stages’ that await him after tomorrow’s game against Eibar at the Di Stéfano (16:15). Kroos still has some slight discomfort, but will force himself to help his team.

Like Valverde, who he was injured in Vigo in the team’s last game before him Celtic in Bullets. The Uruguayan suffered muscle discomfort in his right leg, which did not even require a medical report. He has worked well with the physios these two weeks of hiatus and already touches the ball without problems. On Tuesday he will also be against Liverpool if Zizou needs his services, as it does seem in view of the fact that it will be a very physical match and in that field the Uruguayan handles himself like no one else. So Zidane can breathe easier. Ramos, Carvajal and Hazard will be missing, But it will have Kroos and the Birdie Valverde for the three great battles to come.