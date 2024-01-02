These first 48 hours of 2024 have brought “many injuries to the emergency rooms due to New Year's Eve riots” which add up to “the enormous work on elderly and fragile patients who are hospitalized for a mix of fever and respiratory viruses with the need for assistance”. Thus to Adnkronos Salute Fabio De Iaco, national president of the Italian Society of Emergency Medicine (Simeu), takes stock of the situation. “Attention – he warns – there is not only the increase in patients over 80 more or less vaccinated, but I'm also seeing 40-year-old patients with non-Covid syncytial pneumonia. Indeed, lately fewer Covid cases are arriving in the emergency room. We'll see what happens after the Befana.”

Come on injured by the bangs arrived in the Italian emergency rooms, De Iaco says that “the balance of this New Year's Eve is bleak“in terms of injuries” and it is the result of absolute stupidity: we only realize it the day after the night of December 31st”. During Sunday night, 274 people were injured, of which 12 were due to the use of weapons fire and 262 from fireworks. This year there were 49 hospitalized patients with an increase which is therefore equal to 52% compared to New Year's Eve 2023.

“5 minute stupidity costs a lifetime disability and the lesson of Covid doesn't seem to have changed things – he adds – Losing three fingers of a hand or an eye means having a permanent disability and no longer being productive. It is very disheartening to see so many still injured people arriving in the emergency room due to explosions and fireworks.”