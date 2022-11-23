In recent weeks, various media outlets have reported the confluence of three epidemics (covid-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV). Some have called it “tripledemia”, and in some countries it has saturated the pediatric units of hospitals.

We have already heard a lot about the flu and covid-19, but what is the RSV And how does it affect the child population? This virus causes infections in the lungs and respiratory system. It is so common that most children have already been infected by the time they are two years old. RSV symptoms are usually mild and resemble the common cold. However, in severe cases, it can spread to the lower respiratory tract and cause pneumonia or bronchiolitis, which is inflammation of the small airways that enter the lungs.

RSV is a global child health problem: it is the leading cause of severe acute respiratory disease in the world. More than 97% of infant mortality from RSV is concentrated in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), especially outside the hospital setting. Thus, the majority of deaths occur in communities where children live without access to oxygen or respiratory therapy. This once again highlights inequalities in access to and quality of child health care in large regions of the world.

RSV is estimated to cause 100,000 infant deaths each year—approximately half in children under six months—and more than 3.6 million hospitalizations.

Since 2016, the World Health Organization (WHO) has led the process to support the formulation of global policies against RSV, increase knowledge about this respiratory virus and support LMICs in their decisions on the future introduction of preventive interventions.

Among researchers, after decades of stagnation, there is reason for optimism: there are currently more than 20 RSV vaccine candidates in clinical development with encouraging data. Of the many options currently being developed to protect infants from severe RSV infection, new long-acting monoclonal antibodies and immunizations are the best positioned products for their next authorization.

Maternal vaccines will be administered to mothers, in a strategy based on the natural transfer of antibodies from pregnant women to fetuses, as occurs with other vaccines administered to pregnant women (tetanus, whooping cough, influenza or SARS-CoV-2 ).

However, despite the optimism, there are still knowledge gaps on the effectiveness of both monoclonal antibodies and maternal vaccines in LMICs. It is urgent to generate this information on programmatic aspects —which should not be minimized— related to the effectiveness of maternal vaccines in health systems, often with limited resources, or in the context of comorbidities (malnutrition, HIV, malaria). It also remains to analyze the potential administration of monoclonal antibodies in these settings (home births, doses at birth or at the first vaccination visit, costs). This information will serve to make decisions in countries where the burden of disease and death from RSV is concentrated.

The introduction of maternal vaccines and monoclonal antibodies may in the short term make a significant contribution to improving child survival in developing regions, especially in the developing world. first year of life, when 75% of infant mortality occurs. It is in this age group where the least progress has been made. A successful strategy requires, in any case, greater awareness and knowledge about RSV and prevention products among decision makers and health authorities in charge of formulating policies in order to decide on the introduction of these tools. This is an issue that should be a priority on the global child health agenda in the coming years.

Azucena Bardají is a physician and associate research professor at ISGlobal’s Maternal, Child and Reproductive Health Initiative.

Anna Lucas is coordinator of the ISGlobal Maternal, Child and Reproductive Health Initiative.

