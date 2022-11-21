Cases of respiratory syncytial virus infections in children continues in increase in the U.S.

According to a report broadcast by the Univisión television network, it is a health alert in the country.

According to a post by hhealthychildren.orgRespiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common virus that all children catch at least once in their lives and this in the vast majority is like a mild cold, but in others it can cause a much more serious illness

This disease occurs in children shortly before the age of two. This virus occurs in late fall and early spring, but it can vary from place to place.

The same site indicates that during the confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there were few cases of RSV in 2020, however, as biosecurity measures such as physical distancing and the use of masks were relaxed, began to notice a significant increase beginning in spring 2021 in the northern hemisphere.

In the Univisión report, Dr. Asturias, a specialist in infectious diseases at the Children’s Hospital of Colorado, was interviewed. He said that many children in the last three years have not had contact with viruses, due to the masks, serious infections are being seen in older children. large, so there is a very large RSV epidemic, followed by others such as influenza and Covid-19 itself.

At least 200 weekly hospitalizations of children are occurring in Colorado, for which there is no vaccine. The children are in the emergency areas, the doctor said.

Children who cannot be cared for in the hospital are sent home for treatment and in the care of their parents.

The symptoms of RSV are:

Fever: temperature of 38°C or higher

Cough (which may sound dry or phlegmy)

Nasal congestion

sneezing

runny nose

Irritability

Lack of appetite, eat less

You have some cold symptoms, plus:

heavy breathing

Nasal flaring

Vertical rocking of the head when breathing

rhythmic grunts while breathing

Symptoms can appear 2 to 8 days after contact with RSV. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people infected with RSV are usually contagious for 3 to 8 days.

However, some babies and people with weakened immune systems can be contagious for up to four weeks, even if they don’t show symptoms.

Keep in mind that children and adults can get RSV multiple times, even in the same season. However, recurrent infections are often less severe than the first.