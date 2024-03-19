“The new generation vaccines are an additional weapon to combat this fearful virus in the most fragile subjects. This season the virus has been particularly present in respiratory tract infections in Italy with many hospitalizations.” Thus Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of Simit, the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases on the sidelines of the conference “The Healthcare I would like” entitled “Respiratory infections: vaccination prevention strategies and correct use of antibiotics”, organized by Aristea International, which is held on March 19th at the Cosimo Piccinno Auditorium of the Ministry of Health.