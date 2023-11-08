Genoa – Cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing. Often it is not just poor physical shape that brings about these symptoms, which can hide real pathologies: in Liguria it is estimated that 10 percent of the population, around 150 thousand people, are affected by asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (also known as COPD). ), often without knowing it. Suffice it to say that last year the mobile unit of the Rotary Clubs of Genoa subjected dozens of citizens to spirometry tests for free and over 30 percent of them were found to be suffering from a pathology of which they were unaware.

“Asthma and COPD they share symptoms and chronicity – explained Fulvio Braido, director of the Respiratory Diseases clinic of the San Martino polyclinic, during the event “Breathless: how asthma and COPD are recognized and treated” organized by 19th century – even if today drugs and therapies can radically change patients’ lives.” But the drugs must be taken regularly and in the right quantity: “For this reason our project will continue with the use of technology – explained Diego Bagnasco, researcher and representative of the Rotary Club – We will distribute about fifteen devices to patients to monitor the correct technique inhalation and taking medications, in order to understand if they are following the therapy correctly. This is another important step in our health education project.”