L’World Health Organization he asked to China more data on respiratory diseases that are spreading in the north of the countryhowever last Thursday, Beijing made no public comments.

Northern China reported a increase in “flu-like illnesses” since mid-October compared to the same period in the previous three years, the WHO said, with Chinese authorities attributing the spike in respiratory illnesses to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and the circulation of known pathogens, such as influenza and common bacterial infections that affect children, including mycoplasma pneumonia.

However, WHO expressed concern about the situation and requested further information on the nature and origin of respiratory diseases.

What is mycoplasma pneumonia and why is it dangerous

There mycoplasma pneumonia is a form of pneumonia caused by a bacterium called Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and it is a contagious respiratory disease which is spread through contact with droplets of saliva or mucus from an infected person. Symptoms of mycoplasma pneumonia include fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

Mycoplasma pneumonia can be treated with antibiotics, but it can also cause serious complications, such as bronchitis, otitis, meningitis, encephalitis and hemolytic anemia. Mycoplasma pneumonia is most common in children and adolescents, but can also affect adults. According to the WHO, mycoplasma pneumonia is responsible for approximately 15% of community-acquired pneumonia cases worldwide.

What is the situation of respiratory diseases in China

Northern China has reported an increase in “flu-like illnesses” since mid-October compared with the same period in the previous three years, the WHO said. These diseases include mycoplasma pneumonia, but also influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

There National Health Commission of China told reporters last week that respiratory illness was peaking due to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and the circulation of known pathogens. The Chinese capital Beijing, located in the north of the country, is currently experiencing a cold wave, with temperatures expected to plunge well below freezing by Friday, state media said.

The city is “entered a season with a high incidence of respiratory infectious diseases,” he told state media Wang Quanyi, deputy director and chief epidemiological expert at the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Preventionlater adding:

“Beijing is currently showing a trend of multiple pathogens coexisting.”

What is the context of the WHO request to China

WHO presented an official request to China for detailed information on the increase in respiratory illnesses and reports of pneumonia outbreaks in children, the United Nations health body said in a statement Wednesday.

WHO has also “requested further information on recent trends in the circulation of known pathogens, including influenza, SARS-CoV-2, RSV and Mycoplasma pneumoniae, as well as the degree of overcrowding in the healthcare system”, adds the note, with the WHO which urged people to take preventative measures, including getting vaccinated, keeping their distance from sick people and wearing masks.

The WHO provided no guidance on China’s response to the request for more information, and today China’s National Health Commission did not respond to a request for comment from AFPwith the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry in Beijing, Mao Ning, directed journalists “to the relevant Chinese authorities”.

The WHO’s request to China comes in a moment of tension between the two parties over the origins of Covid-19. More than three years after the discovery of the first cases in Wuhan, a heated debate on the origins of Covid-19 is still raging the WHO conducted a fact-finding mission to Wuhan earlier this year but encountered obstacles and limitations from Chinese authorities.

The mission’s final report concluded that the most likely hypothesis is that the virus jumped from animals to humansbut he also left it open other possibilities, including that of an escape from a laboratory. The WHO has asked China to share more data and samples to further investigate, but China has rejected the requests and accused the WHO of being politicized and giving in to US pressure.

China also proposed other alternative theories on the origins of Covid-19including what the virus was imported from frozen foods or was spread by US military personnel during the 2019 Military World Games in Wuhan.

