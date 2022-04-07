Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The respiratory and gastrointestinal diseases Infectious type are the vast majority of diseases of viral origin that he attends daily in consult the Pediatric Hospital of Sinaloa, informed the director of the hospital Carlos Mijaíl Suárez.

According to the director of the hospital, in an emergency consultation shift there are around 35 to 45 per consultation, of which one 30% belongs to respiratory and digestive pathologies with a low hospitalization rate.

“More or less during an emergency consultation shift, more or less 35 to 45 emergency consultations pertaining to respiratory and digestive pathologies are consulted,” he said.

He added that the rest of the medical attention that is generated daily in the emergency area of ​​the hospital are accidents such as ingestion of a foreign body, accidents due to contusions and sharp injuries.

It is worth mentioning that the medical care consultation in the pediatric hospital represents a cost for those who are not the population entitled to INSABI.