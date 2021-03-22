“Prioritizing has been and is the great debate and the great conflict of this pandemic,” he tells Clarion Federico de Montalvo, president of the Bioethics Committee of Spain and member of the International Bioethics Committee of UNESCO.

“It is the word that sums up what we have experienced from a bioethical perspective,” adds De Montalvo, who is also a professor of Law at the Comillas Pontifical University. In Spain something happened that also happened in Argentina, although to a lesser extent, when we realized that we had more people who needed life support from respirators than the devices we had. That was really tough. It is what is called a exclusion prioritization. And now we have the complicated prioritization with vaccines. “

-How is this prioritization managed?

-It was mismanaged by the administrations because the same criteria were not set for all. This is what happens in a pandemic: scarce resources in the face of immense demand. And now we see it with vaccines: we have a number of doses and we have to decide to whom they are given.

-Would it be ethical for the coronavirus vaccine to be mandatory?

-The vaccination could be mandatory in the context in which we are. It would be legally possible because there is a rule, a law from ’86 that supports it, and then because it is the most appropriate measure to fight the pandemic, according to international organizations. But I have been defending, within the vaccination strategy, that it is not currently necessary. It is one thing for something to be legally possible and another for it to be necessary.

-Why is it not necessary?

-It is true that the rejection or distrust towards the vaccine, in the first polls, was very shameless but we said that this would change when the vaccine gained confidence. And we were right because, right now, practically everyone wants to be vaccinated. Imposing a forced vaccination now would not be constitutional because it would be impossible to justify that measure.

-And what do you think of the modification of the law that Galicia made to punish with fines those who do not get vaccinated, if the vaccine were to be declared mandatory?

-The idea of ​​providing the legal system with measures in the face of a hypothesis is not bad because the laws do not have to be approved in the face of fait accompli, they have to be approved in anticipation of their occurrence. But a measure that is not forced vaccination but a sanction for non-vaccination raises questions for me.

The puncture hurts us all the same, the rich and the poor. The economic sanction, no “ Federico de Montalvo President of the Bioethics Committee of Spain

-What type?

-The puncture hurts the same for all of us, the rich and the poor. The economic sanction, no. If it were said: “He who does not get vaccinated does not go out”, because that affects us all equally, but an economic sanction does not take vulnerability into account. How do we ethically justify that someone paying does not get vaccinated? There are people for whom a penalty of a thousand euros can hurt their pockets, but little, and there are people for whom that thousand euros is the salary of two months. Seeking measures now is not bad but I like more positive incentives such as rewarding those who are vaccinated.

-Reward him with an immune passport, for example …

-The documents that prove vaccinations to be able to travel are not new. But in this initiative, for me, there are two main objections, one scientific and one ethical. The scientist is that it is not proven that the vaccine prevents the risk of transmission. The ethical objection is to ask ourselves: Is it fair to deprive someone who is deprived of the vaccine of something? The person has not been vaccinated, not of his own free will, but because he is not among those prioritized. That is, there are people who cannot access the vaccine and if, in addition, we do not give them the passport, we would be talking about a double punishment. The immune passport would have less problems if there was universal access to the vaccine.

-How can it be solved?

-With what (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel said: that the passport can be given in three contexts: by vaccine immunity, by disease immunity or by non-active disease by PCR. With that, the objection to the principle of justice could be overcome. But it is a world of gray.

-In several regions of Spain the Justice intervened in the restrictions imposed and softened them, such as in the Basque Country, where it agreed with the bars and restaurants that the regional government wanted to keep closed. What should prevail when Justice rules against sanitary measures?

-A report from the Prosecutor’s Office said that here it is not enough to say that there is a pandemic and request measures that affect fundamental rights. Minimal effort should be made to justify it. Whoever limits a right has to prove the reasons. What the judges ask for, when rights are limited, is a minimum of argumentation. Do not say “pandemic”, “terror”, “fear”, “death”. Justice can say: “Can’t you use another less coercive measure? Explain it to me ”.

-What is your position on the initiative to inoculate the Sars-Cov-2 virus in healthy people, as is being evaluated in the United Kingdom?

-Investigations in healthy subjects are common but the problem with this is to what extent the person accepts voluntarily. The problem here is not that healthy subjects are being vaccinated but that they are being inoculated with the disease. It could be admitted whenever it is justified that it is necessary to do so, provided that a rigorous selection of people is made and that there is a control and surveillance mechanism, and provided that the will of the people is duly accredited. For that, there must be two elements: sufficiently clear information and that there is no dependency relationship. But in the current context it is complicated.

Madrid. Correspondent

ap