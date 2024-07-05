First European healthcare class action launched over Philips ventilators

Let’s go First European healthcare class action launched against Philips for some defects in continuous positive airway pressure ventilators (Cpap) and in life-saving mechanical ventilators. The appeal was filed last Friday in Milan by Global Justice Network (Gjn) whose president is lawyer Stefano Bertone, of the Turin law firm Ambrosio e Commodo, promoter of the initiative.

The litigation involves 20 lawyers from 15 different law firms in about ten European countries. Potentially affected by the class action could be 1.2 million people in Europe and 100,000 of them in Italy. The plaintiffs allege that the devices suffer from a serious design defect that allows the patient, while the device is in operation, to inhale particles and gases generated by their internal insulation. Inhalation of such particles and gases can cause serious and life-threatening injuries, including inflammatory lung diseases and autoimmune diseases.

‘If the class action is successful – lawyers Stefano Commodo and Renato Ambrosio stressed – all those affected will have the opportunity to join the claim for compensation and be adequately compensated for both physical and mental damages”. Cpap ventilators are devices that use air pressure to keep the airways open during sleep and are mainly used by patients suffering from sleep apnea disorders. Mechanical ventilators are used in intensive care units and in home care for people with serious respiratory disorders.

”In 2021, Philip itself announced that some models of ventilators were defective – the lawyers recalled – and subsequently the Milan court established the obligation to recall all the devices in use by Italian patients by 30 June 2023 but we are in 2024 and the recall campaign has not yet concluded”.

HEALTH: PHILIPS ON EUROPEAN CLASS ACTION, ‘PATIENT SAFETY AND QUALITY’ ARE OUR PRIORITY’

‘Tests show no appreciable harm to patient health from use of devices’ Philips confirms its support for patients who rely on its sleep and respiratory care solutions for their health and quality of life, as well as the doctors and customers who work to meet their needs. Our priorities are patient safety and quality and we are aware of the importance that sleep therapy devices and ventilators have for all those who use them”. This is how the multinational intervenes in a note after the news of the launch of a European healthcare class action for some defects in its ventilators.

”In June 2021 – the note recalls – Philips initiated a voluntary field safety advisory for certain CPAP and BiPap sleep therapy devices and mechanical ventilators after becoming aware of potential health risks related to the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound-absorbing foam in these devices. Although Philips and Philips Respironics only had a limited amount of information about the potential health risks at the time, the decision was made out of an abundance of caution, based on the possible scenario, rather than deferring the decision pending more extensive testing. Together with five independent and certified testing laboratories and third-party experts, Philips Respironics has conducted extensive testing since June 2021. Based on the results obtained so far, Philips Respironics and the third-party experts have concluded that there is no appreciable harm to the health of patients from the use of the sleep therapy devices. Further testing of the sleep therapy devices and ventilators is ongoing.”

“Philips has acted to protect patient safety by initiating and executing a significant global repair and replacement program, which is in the process of being completed. We will continue to support patients and customers who need to replace devices affected by the field safety alert by encouraging them to contact our call centers,” the note concludes, underlining that “Philips has not received any formal notification of disputes related to this initiative. We are therefore unable to provide further comment at this time.”