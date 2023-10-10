The Spanish Sergio Ramos and the Colombian Radamel Falcao García have had brilliant careers, but they have never coincided on any team. They crossed paths as rivals when the defender was part of Real Madrid and the forward played for Atlético.

Today, both players are still active, although both are increasingly approaching the end of their careers. They are both 37 years old. Ramos, after a lackluster time at Paris Saint-Germain, returned to the team where he began his career, Sevilla.

Falcao, for his part, is in his third season with Rayo Vallecano, although he has not had many minutes on the field: just 30, in three games, with one goal scored.

The curious reunion of Sergio Ramos and Falcao

This Saturday, Sevilla and Rayo Vallecano faced each other at the former’s home. The game ended tied 2-2. Both Ramos and the ‘Tigre’ were on the substitute bench, but at one point in the second half they had a curious encounter.

Francisco, the Rayo coach, sent Falcao to warm up along with the rest of his teammates and to do so they passed in front of the Sevilla bench. At that moment, Ramos called him and greeted him: “Radamel!”

After that, two of Ramos’ teammates who were on the bench asked Ramos about Falcao and remembered the moment when he was about to join Real Madrid. Finally, the Colombian was transferred to Monaco.

This is the complete sequence.

In the end, neither Ramos nor Falcao entered the game, but it was clear that the attacker, the Colombian National Team’s top scorer in its entire history, continues to generate immense respect among his rivals.

