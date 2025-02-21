In a more conciliatory and less volcanic tone than the Feroz Real Madrid campaign, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has launched another type of message regarding the most controversial figure of football, now, in the future and always in the past: … The referees. ‘Respect the referee, respects the referees, respects football,’ says the federative action that tries to “reduce the climate of tension of Spanish football” and claims “the involvement of all levels.”

In the statement released by the RFEF, the accent on respect and reconciliation is emphasized. «Putting the focus on maintaining football into sports, education and clean play channels, both among fans and among athletes, coaches and leaders regarding the collective of Spanish referees and referees,”

As in the previous cases, the Federation does not cite the Real Madrid, the club that triggered the storm after the controversy for the non-expulsion of Romero for a very hard entry to Mbappé, which deserved expulsion and was punished with a yellow card in the Espanyol- Real Madrid.

“We deeply regret the tone and severity of the accusations that question the honorability of the arbitral estates and the functioning of the competition as a whole,” said the statement Not to mention Madrid.

This week the strength of the Madrid environment presented doubts about the honor of the referee Munuera Montero and his company Talentus Sport, dedicated to sport. The Federation investigated the case through its regulatory compliance department and resolved that there was no conflict of interest.

The Spanish referees supported Munuera Montero in a statement after ensuring that the referee had received death threats for him and his relatives through the networks.

«Attacks that add to Hate and verbal violence With which every weekend we have to perform our professional work and that in the basic categories it becomes even more unfortunate, in physical violence in many more cases, ”said the referees.

The motto ‘respects the referee, respects the referees, respects football’ can be seen in the prolegomena of all stadiums of First and Second Division this weekend. It is also planned to appear in the next matches of the female and male teams.