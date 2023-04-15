In a harsh press release, Igor Novara denied any news regarding the alleged farewell message written by Julia Ituma

A few days after the disappearance of Julia Ituma and following some rumors spread in the hours following her death, which spoke of a farewell message written to her teammates before jumping into the void, the replica of the same athletes arrived. The girls and the Igor Novara club have categorically denied any news, stating that they have not received any preventive signal of what was about to happen.

Julia Ituma’s loved ones are experiencing days of immense pain, after the 18-year-old athlete, rising star of the Italian volleyballcommitted suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of the Istanbul hotel where she was staying with her team.

The Turkish authorities are trying to reconstruct the last hours of the life of the champion and of clarify the reasons which prompted her to make such a dramatic gesture.

The cameras of the hotel filmed Julia on Wednesday night, talking on the phone and wandering around looking anxious and happy malaise between the corridors. She then sat down on the floor, with her head bowed on her legs, before returning to her room.

It was 11:50 pm and her Spanish roommate Lucia Varelahe claimed to have chatted with her until about 1:30.

Around 4:00, finally, Ituma opened the window and she threw herself downlosing his life instantly.

Julia Ituma’s message denied

Apparently, in that phone call Julia Ituma was talking to a her school friendwhich will now be heard in Italy to understand what they said.

In the past few hours, rumors had spread about messages sent by the aforementioned young man to Julia’s friends to warn them that she was not serene and even a message from Goodbye written by the volleyball player herself to her companions, before taking her own life.

Both news was categorically denied by the same athletes of Igor Novara.

Yesterday, in a official statement, the company let it be known that never, at any time, did anyone on the team get inklings of any kind of what was to come. Nor of any discomfort from Julia.

According to them, the 18-year-old would not even have sent no farewell message.

In the meantime they continue investigationswhich mainly involve the phone of Ituma and those closest to her.