Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. causes again controversy in social networks for the publication of a photo that at first glance does not attract attention until you pay attention to the image of El Chapo Guzman Loera in the boxer’s cap.

About the image of El Chapo’s face It has a small tilted crown as an ornament, as if it were an idolization of the famous drug trafficker recently sentenced to life in prison in the United States.

As expected the son of the Boxing Legend He became the target of criticism from social network users who accused him of idolizing the drug trafficker responsible for several deaths.

Given this, the Sinaloa boxer He defended himself by arguing that they should not pay attention to the “symbol of Chapo” and assured that he does not have to give explanations to anyone.

In the video published on the Instagram profile @jcchavezjr, Julio Cesar Chávez Jr urged his followers to see the flag or other elements that appeared during the broadcast; however, at no time did he remove his cap.

“There’s nothing wrong. You don’t see the symbols or anything. Why don’t they tell me ‘oh you have Mexico’? You see something else because your head is sick. It’s your head”

This was the argument that the Sinaloan presented when reading the criticism for his cap, before ignoring the Haters and maintaining his position that “there was nothing wrong” with carrying the image of the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

“They are characters that are in different parts. I don’t have to give you explanations, but you have to see it that way for things to be better in Mexico or around the world, you have to be open,” said Chavez Jr.

He then argued that a simple photo should not post hate anywhere. “An image, a song cannot provoke anger or annoyance… It has nothing to do with it. Relax,” he said.