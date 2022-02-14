Texas.- Jose Ramon Lopez Beltraneldest son of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, He asked that they respect his private life. being one hundred percent detached from the Mexican government and politics in general, this, after being singled out for leading a life of luxury in Houston, Texas.

Through a statement released to the press, the AMLO’s firstborn He explained that since 2018 he decided to practice his legal profession, but it was in 2020 when he moved to the United States and started in the job that currently allows you to support yourself financially: the company KEI Partners https://www.keipartners.com.

José Ramón López explained that he works as a legal advisor for development and construction in that company, which helped him obtain a “TN” category work visa.

AMLO’s son explained that his income depends entirely on his job in Houston, Texas and there is not, nor will there be a conflict of interest with the government of Mexico. He finally asked to respect his private life and that of his family.

Release:

“In 2018 I made the decision to continue practicing my profession as a lawyer, until we decided as a family to move to the United States. Since 2020 and until today I work as a development and construction legal advisor for KEI Partners https:// www.keipartners.com, a private company in Houston through which I received my TN work visa. I am a private citizen and have no involvement in the Mexican government. My income comes 100 percent from my work in Houston There was not, nor will there be a conflict of interest, I ask you to respect my private life and that of my family.”

Thank you for your attention and understanding: José Ramón López Beltrán.”

The statement came after Carlos Loret de Mola published through Latinus an investigation in which millionaire houses in Houston, Texas, of AMLO’s eldest son, were brought to light. The president assured that his lifestyle was due to his daughter-in-law Carolyn Adams.

The explanation was given almost simultaneously with a statement issued by 17 governors allied to the 4T and the Head of Government, in which they showed their support for President López Obrador for what they considered “attacks by economic groups” whose interests were affected.