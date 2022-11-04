“Democracy must be something more than two wolves and a sheep voting to know what to have for dinner.” James Bouvard

Winston Churchill famously said: “Democracy is the worst of political systems, except for all the others.” In the end, it is better that political decisions are made by vote, and reflect the feelings of the majority, but only if the rights of minorities are respected. A system that allows a white majority to strip blacks of their rights, or a Christian majority to abuse Jews, is not really democratic.

“Individual rights are not the subject of a public vote; a majority has no right to strip a minority of its rights,” wrote Ayn Rand in The Virtue of Selfishness. “The public function of rights is precisely to protect minorities.” of the oppression of majorities (and the smallest minority on Earth is the individual)”.

The INE survey that suggests that 78 percent of Mexicans are in favor of the election of electoral councilors and magistrates by popular vote is not surprising. We have become accustomed to thinking that the best way to elect officials is by suffrage. And it is in many cases, but it is a very bad idea for judges or referees who, by definition, must be impartial. A popular election of INE advisers or Electoral Tribunal magistrates will inevitably favor candidates backed by the most popular parties. It is not a democratic formula, quite the opposite.

The electoral reforms that were made in Mexico from 1977 to 1997 always sought to grant guarantees of representation to minorities. That is why they built a true democracy in our country, one that was no longer controlled by a majority party that crushed the rights of minorities. Those who participated in the 1988 elections in the jerks within the Federal Electoral Commission headed by the then Secretary of the Interior Manuel Bartlett know it well. Even in the most obvious cases of fraud, for example, when the number of votes exceeded that of the voter registry, or when the records had been crudely modified, the complaints were rejected by the automatic majority vote of the PRI and the Interior. When the representatives of the minor parties protested, they snapped at them: “Respect the majority vote. Aren’t you Democrats?” Both Jorge Alcocer Villanueva and Gilberto Rincón Gallardo, who represented the National Democratic Front of Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, have recounted the adventures of this fraudulent majority vote carried out in the name of democracy.

All the electoral reforms, until now, have been promoted from the opposition. The purpose was to open opportunities to minorities. One after another they uprooted a government controlled by a party that, rather than the majority, was hegemonic. The 2007 reform was largely promoted by Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s team after his 2006 defeat. The 2014 reform sought to prevent governors from controlling state and municipal elections.

Today we have, however, the first reform that comes directly from power. The president says that the purpose is to take the INE away from the oligarchy, but Morena won the 2018 and 2021 elections. Does Morena represent the oligarchy? Rather, Morena wants to strengthen his power and prolong it. The purpose is to reconstruct a one-party regime without taking into account the rights of minorities.

drug museum

Badiraguato is one of the municipalities most favored by the social programs of this government. I am not saying this, but AMLO: 26,542 inhabitants, 7,250 homes, 14,000 beneficiaries of social programs. Perhaps that is why the Morenista mayor José Luis López Elenes has found 14 million pesos to build a museum to commemorate El Chapo Guzmán, Caro Quintero, Félix Gallardo and El Azul.