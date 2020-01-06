Recently there were some reports that said that Adar Jain is going to marry his girlfriend and Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria soon. After these news reports in the media, Adar Jain has said that he has no intention of getting married right now. It has been discussed for a long time that Tara Sutaria and Adar Jain are dating each other.

On several occasions, Tara appeared with Sutaria, in her statement, Adar Jain said that the news of marriage was completely baseless and false. Adar Jain is currently busy with his next film Hello Charlie and is shooting for it. Adar Jain made his debut in films with the film ‘Kaadi Band’. Earlier, Tara Sutaria was seen together with Aadar Jain at the wedding of her elder brother Armaan Jain.



Talking about the work front, Tara Sutaria, who last appeared in the film ‘Marjawan’, currently has films like ‘Tadap’ and ‘Ek Villan 2’. ‘Tadap’ is a Hindi remake of the superhit Telugu film ‘RX 100’ whereby Sunil Shetty’s son Ahaan Shetty is going to debut. ‘Ek Villon 2’ is being directed by Mohit Suri, which will feature John Abraham, Disha Patni and Aditya Roy Kapur along with Tara Sutaria.