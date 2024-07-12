EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The reinvention of traditional Oaxacan food has been just the first challenge for a new generation of Mexican cooking professionals, whose creations and gastronomic interventions of typical dishes have surprised the most demanding palates in the world. About 15 years after this transformation, which meant dressing up Mexican haute cuisine with moles, colorful corn and grasshoppers, a new challenge is present: conserving the biodiversity of products in the face of climate change, drought, the use of pesticides in crops and chemically altered animal feed. Environmentally responsible actions, focused on preserving available resources, have become an objective for some restaurants in Oaxaca, such as Alfonsina and the Dancers.

Both have designed and implemented strategies to reduce their carbon footprint, which locally have a positive impact on their surroundings, and globally, attract the attention of international bodies such as the United Nations (UN), which has approached these restaurants to develop a sustainability protocol in this sector.

Alfonsina and… the water

Alberto León, chef, manager and owner of the Alfonsina restaurant together with his mother, Mrs. Elvia León, has created a comprehensive project of environmentally responsible actions, which includes the use of organic products in his kitchen, water conservation, waste reduction and the use of renewable energy in the establishment located in the town of San Juan Bautista, La Raya, Oaxaca, about 10 kilometers from the state capital.

Arturo and Bayron, team members of the Oaxacan restaurant Alsonsina, serve dishes in the kitchen of the family culinary project. alfonsinaoax

“For me, the most important thing is to feed the people who come to the restaurant. That is why my mother, Mrs. Elvia, and I started this project five years ago. We only buy products that are grown using techniques that respect the land, without altering the production cycles and without using agrochemicals,” says the chef.

Alberto is originally from Santo Domingo Nundó, a town located in the Mixteca region (north of Oaxaca), from where he and his mother emigrated 32 years ago in search of the “American dream.” But their attachment to their state led them to settle in San Juan Bautista La Raya, where Alfonsina is currently located.

Some of the ingredients used in the kitchen of the Alfonsina restaurant. Alfonsinaoax

The restaurant recognized with the award Bib Gourdman of the Michelin Guide 2024, has reduced waste generation and food waste to a minimum, so much so that Alfonsina does not have a menu. This means that Alberto goes shopping every day to acquire fresh, seasonal ingredients, without putting pressure on the land.

The gastronomy of Alfonsina It is a reinvention of traditional Oaxacan cuisine, seasoned with freshly cut vegetables and herbs, and without refined sugars or flour. “We sweeten with sugarcane juice, panela or honey,” explains Alberto, who adds that they also do not sell any type of soft drinks, commercial beers or PET-packaged beverages, due to the high water consumption required to produce these products.

Water and its care are at the heart of the responsible actions carried out by Alberto, Mrs. Elvia and the restaurant team. The infrastructure has filters and a rainwater collection system with a capacity of 30,000 liters, an absorption well, grey water treatment and the use of dry toilets.

Mrs. Elvia. Alfonsinaoax

“The shells that are generated when preparing food and, in general, organic waste are dried and ground to be deposited in dry toilets and later to generate compost that allows improving the soil,” adds the chef.

Alberto has 16 years of experience in gastronomy. He started in the restaurant Oaxaca House, with Alejandro Ruiz, and later worked with Enrique Olvera in Pujol; also in Cosmein New York, and then returned to the municipality where he grew up, San Juan Bautista la Raya, to build his own destiny.

Looking at his kitchen stove, he says the industry has the capacity to face the enormous challenge of changing practices that are harmful to the environment and reinvent itself, as it did years ago with its dishes.

The Dancers and their Michelin stars

Interior of the Los Danzantes restaurant, located in the center of Oaxaca. The Oaxaca Dancers

The renowned restaurant The Dancerslocated in the center of Oaxaca, obtained two Michelin stars in 2024: one in recognition of its cuisine, under the direction of executive chef Chazz Titus, and another, for its commitment to caring for the environment.

Víctor Ramírez, communications manager for the culinary company, explains that among the sustainability actions for which the restaurant obtained the Michelin Green Star are the reduction of inorganic waste, garbage separation, compost, reuse of glass bottles, donation of used oil for use as fuel and the organic garden.

The road to get to this point has been long: The Dancers settled in Oaxaca capital in 2001, coming from Mexico City. The restaurant was set up here; meanwhile, in the municipality of Santiago Matatlán, the mezcal brand of the same name (and house drink) emerged, as well as Alipuswhich is a brand of artisanal mezcals from various masters.

The concept of Mexican cuisine took a turn between 2005 and 2006, when the global movement Slow Food It was adopted by the company’s director in Oaxaca, Jaime Muñoz, who considers it essential to offer good, clean and fair food.

Thus, the products and their origin become essential to offer diners quality food free of agrochemicals, which over the years has become a commitment.

The garden where vegetables used by Los Danzantes are produced, in Oaxaca (Mexico). The Oaxaca Dancers

The Dancers took a further step in 2019 with Vegetable patcha space dedicated to the cultivation of vegetables and edible flowers for the restaurant that seeks to generate sustainability, without leaving behind the Oaxacan suppliers of organic raw materials. Located in the town of San Agustín Etla, about 22 kilometers from the capital, it houses a great diversity of vegetables, flowers and sprouts that supply the culinary requirements of the restaurant twice a week.

The project was created with the aim of obtaining high quality ingredients, which vary depending on the season, the chef’s proposals and the weather, says the person in charge of the project. Vegetable patchTensey Castro Yuriá. “We have an architectural, agronomic and soil design for its proper use. The property has a rainwater collection system, dry toilets, nurseries, spaces for vermicomposting, leachate and soil retention, in addition to receiving organic waste from the restaurant for compost generation,” he explains.

For his part, the agronomist in charge of this space, Amauri Cruz García, details that 40 varieties of tomato are grown (17 cherry and 23 conventional size), as well as colored beets (yellow, white, chioggia), seasonal herbs and spices, yellow pumpkins, different types of cabbage (bok choi, purple bok choi, bok choi, tot soi) chard, sorrel, broccolini, radishes and colourful carrots. They also have a seed bank and design and prepare their own bioinsecticides (with chillies, cinnamon or some other spices) in case of pests.

From Vegetable patch Part of the inputs for restaurant consumption are generated, as well as those destined for Laboratory of tastewhich consists of an innovative culinary proposal every Wednesday, led by the chef, cooks and staff, explains Víctor Ramírez.

Hoja santa on a bed of cheese and green sauce, by Los Danzantes. The Oaxaca Dancers

The restaurant is also undergoing substantial changes aimed at sustainability. As in Alfonsina, The Dancers removed soft drinks, commercial beers and PET bottles from its menu, as an open declaration of zero tolerance for the overexploitation of water and the unnecessary generation of waste.

Oaxacan cuisine is one of the most thriving industries: the diversity of products, the use of ancestral cultivation techniques, the variety of vegetables, seeds and raw materials, as well as the talent of cooking professionals have been fundamental to achieving worldwide fame, but its visibility imposes the challenge of its preservation, which will only be possible through sustainability and the implementation of environmentally responsible actions.