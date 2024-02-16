The Mandalorian It has become one of the most important Disney and Lucasfilms properties in recent years. With a hit series and movie on the way, there's only one more path for this property, and that's a video game. According to a new report, Respawn Entertainment would already be working on an FPS that would give us the opportunity to become a Mandalorian bounty hunter in the Star Wars universe.

According to Insider Gaming, Respawn Entertainment, famous for Apex Legends, Titanfall, and the two installments of Star Wars Jedi, would be working on a new Star Wars game. This installment would give us the opportunity to play a Mandalorian bounty hunter during the time of the Galactic Empire. At the moment it is unknown if we will take the role of Din Djarin or another member of this group.

This project was originally handled by Mohammad Alavi before his departure from the studio. Along with this, it has been revealed that The focus of this experience is on mobility and style, elements that would reward the player. This would be possible thanks to a jetpack, which allows the player to perform a horizontal dash, vertical jumps, powered glide and more, something that fans of Apex Legends and titanfall you will be able to appreciate.

Players who make use of the complex movement system would be rewarded with additional life by constantly performing skills. And if that was not enough, There is also talk of a wide variety of weapons and devices including a wrist rocket, a grappling hook, a visor to mark enemiesand more.

Along with this, it has been mentioned that this will not be an open world game, and instead it will offer linear levels that take place on a variety of different planets in the Star Wars universe. Although it is not clear when this title will be available, it has been mentioned that there is still one or two years, at least, for this installment to reach our hands. Finally, it is not clear whether this installment will have a multiplayer experience or not.

This supposed game of The Mandalorian It joins the other three Star Wars projects that Respawn Entertainment is working on, among which is a third installment of Star Wars Jedi, as well as a strategy title and an FPS. However, it is likely that the FPS and The Mandalorian be the same. On related topics, you can learn more about The Mandalorian movie here. Likewise, the fourth season of the Disney+ series is still on.

Editor's Note:

Respawn Entertainment is one of EA's best studios, and I don't doubt that they have the caliber to make a great The Mandalorian game. What worries me is that they already have multiple projects in development, and this could be a long-term problem.

Via: Insider Gaming