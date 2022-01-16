Respawn Entertainment, after the successes of Titanfall 1 And 2, And Apex Legends, would be working on a new FPS which has all the aspects that made its previous games famous. This time the game seems focused on mobility and it will be asingle player adventure, at least according to the first known details.

Jeff Grubb in an episode of his GrubbSnax podcast talks about the new triple A single player title that we have already discussed in this article. The game will not be signed Titanfall 3 and it will probably be one new IP which will aim to improve the innovative mechanics typical of Titanfall.

Grubb, speaking of the software house, describes how their creation method is based on experimentation. He defines this future game as an experiment still in progress consisting, for the moment, only of guidelines and that will not come out before 2024-25.

Although Respawn is focusing on the single player part of this new FPS, Grubb speculates that in the future, based on the mechanics that will be implemented, there may also be a multiplayer mode. Regarding Titanfall 3, not all hope is lost and, probably, we will still hear about it, as we have discussed in this article.

For the moment, we can only wait for the developers to continue experimenting with innovative mechanics to bring into the world of FPS. Maybe the new title will launch players back into the world of virtual reality, as their latest game, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond (to find out more you can consult our review here).

In any case, the software house is continuing to work on other projects by engaging in new updates for Apex Legends and it seems he is also working towards the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (to find out more about its release date take a look at this article).