Entering the field of battle royale has been something that many studios have wanted to take advantage of with the pull of games like PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds and Fortnite. But there are many games that tackle this multiplayer game mode with more or less success. Apex Legends emerged as a spin off of Titanfall that has managed to endure the passage of time with its seasons and now, it is communicated that they are evaluating new game options in Apex Legends.

Respawn has known how to work Apex Legends introducing content, stories and action, in Apex Legends. Season 8 just released, with the arrival of a new character, talking about the future is something that could be as simple as endorsing what has been done so far.

But Chad Grenier, Director of Apex Legends, wanted to breathe new hope for the game in a published statement. on the official game page. In it, the future is discussed as a new opportunity to make the game grow and in this way they ensure that they are being valued add new gameplay options to Apex Legends.

The first curious view is with which Grenier admits that «Two years later, we are just starting«. It can be a way to defuse rumors that crop up every so often about how long the game is going to last and how long it will receive more content. It is a very complicated balance, but to settle and grow, Grenier ensures that the game is directed “Towards an even brighter future”. On the one hand is being able to launch the game on more platforms, but you also have to work on more content.

Grenier comments that «The game continues to grow… later this year, we will launch new ways of playing the game that will take us beyond battle royale«. It is a way of giving more weight to those words that long ago dedicated to the future development of the game, where they wanted to find a way to make Apex Legends be “More than a real battle”. And in this aspect, diversifying the offer is always a success. The point is, that many bet on events to exploit these game modes, seeking to retain the community or re-engage it in the game, although it does not effectively change that much.

We will have to see how the events of Apex Legends unfold, knowing that now Season 8 is the main incentive to enjoy this game. Evolving it can be something that arises from the ideas of the study, or from the recommendations of the community. It is that simple to see that there is a diverse future, especially as long as the studio is as enthusiastic as it has wanted to show up to now.

Apex Legends is available as free-to-play on Xbox, Playstation and PC consoles.