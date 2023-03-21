Respawn Entertainment has opened a third development studio as part of its plans to make its free-to-play battle royale title Apex Legends a “10, 15 years or more” franchise.

Ace reported by GamesIndustry.bizRespawn’s newest studio – which will operate alongside existing teams in Sherman Oaks, California and Vancouver, British Columbia – is based in Madison, Wisconsin, and run by former Epic Games director of engine production Ryan Burnett.

Respawn Wisconsin will predominantly be focused on supporting the development of Apex Legends’ live service operations, although it may also contribute to other projects in the future.

“Building the live service of Apex is a constant cycle of trying new things and experimenting,” Apex Legends director Steven Ferreira told GamesIndustry.biz, “and that’s what Wisconsin is going to give us – that capacity to do more of that, pushing into new area like Legend classes and trying to do things we haven’t done before.”

Respawn CEO Vince Zampella added, “We believe in Apex as a franchise that’s going to be around for 10, 15 years or more and we’re excited to make that happen.”

News of Respawn’s latest studio arrives not long after the cancellation of Apex Legends Mobile. General manager of Apex franchise Greg Wilson explained that while Respawn wasn’t able to “keep that one going at the level of quality that we expect [it’s] in a very different position with [the game] on PC and consoles.”

“Adding resource helps us continue to feed that beast, to keep players engaged, to keep evolving and improving the game,” he continued, “and we’re on a very good path on that one.”

Since its launch in 2019, Apex Legends has adhered to a three-month content release schedule, with its 16th and latest season – titled Revelry – having arrived last month.