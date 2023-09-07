The EA executive touched on the topic during his keynote speech at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference, where he lauded Respawn’s work on the Apex Legends live service and Star Wars Jedi.

Andrew Wilson, the CEO of Electronic Arts he stated that Respawn Entertainment the studio of among others Apex Legends and the Titanfall series, is working on gods unannounced projects really exciting.

Respawn, a success story

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of the games from Respawn

Electronic Arts acquired Respawn Entertainment in 2017, paying it $455 million. Quite a bargain for the publisher, considering his performances, as admitted by Wilson himself:

“We haven’t made many acquisitions, just a few. Respawn, of course, was perhaps one of them acquisitions most incredible ever made in the industry. They are an incredible team and have created incredible value for us, our shareholders, and certainly the global communities of Apex and Jedi gamers. As you can imagine, there are other things in the works at Respawn that we’re really excited about, that we won’t talk about but that we’re excited about, given the quality of the team.”

What could it be about? In May Vince Zampella, the boss of Respawn, had spoken of the creation of a new intellectual property. Furthermore, a new Star Wars Jedi could be in the works, considering that it is planned to make a trilogy. There are also expected to be two more Star Wars games in the works, one directed by Peter Hirschmann, LucasArts veteran and author of the Medal of Honor series. The second should be a strategic game, made in collaboration with Bit Reactor.