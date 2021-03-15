Respawn Entertainment earned, on its own merits, the love of fans of the franchise created by George Lucas thanks to the fantastic Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, which put us in the shoes of Cal Kestis, one of the few survivors of the Jedi order after the irruption of the empire at the hands of Emperor Palpatine.
After this remarkable first installment, many fans have wondered when the studio would return to work on the franchise, and finally that moment has arrived. Through your Twitter account, Blair Brown, Respawn Entertainment’s senior producer, has confirmed that they are working on a new star wars game, and looking for workers for this new project.
Respawn is looking for workers for a new Star Wars game
I’m looking for an experienced producer to come work with me on Star Wars within Respawn! We are a small production team, and we rarely have open positions, so please contact me quickly if you are interested.
As we can see, Brown has not given any details about what this could be. new star wars game, but coming from Respawn, the most logical thing would be to think that the studio will be working on the second installment of Jedi Fallen Order, especially after seeing the great results that the first title achieved.
In addition, the company is not only looking for a new producer, it has also been confirmed that they expect a new senior cinematic producer to join the Star Wars team in the near future. As we have commented, for now no more details are known about it, so we will have to be attentive to future updates by the study.
Leave a Reply