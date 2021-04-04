The creators of the Titanfall and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order saga continue to update and improve their battle royale with great success. Respawn has revealed Season 9 of Apex Legends, and in it we will find large amounts of content based on Titanfall.

The sci-fi saga Titanfall is known to all FPS fans, and as soon as you have played, you will see the similarities with Apex (the universe is the same). According to Respawn, Apex is going to receive much more content this Season 9 than ever.

Gamerant tells us that during a panel with a series of company developers, the writer Ashley reed, spoke more about the relationship between the two games and how they were going to bring Titanfall to the world of Apex. «What is happening in Titanfall is a war, Apex is after that war, how is life in this place? So we are trying to integrate the two universes«.

We have already seen some parallels between the two games (some weapons or the huge Leviathan), however, that was the tip of the iceberg, since the Apex director, Chad grenier, promised that we will see «tonne»Content in Season 9.

«Next Season 9, you’re going to get and see a lot of Titanfall content coming back, in one way or another. I have told some people before, that if they are fans of Titanfall, they are going to enjoy this new season of Apex, there are really cool things«. Obviously, he did not go into details of what is to come, so except for leaks or new information, we will have to wait and see what they have prepared for fans of both sagas.