The study is committed to further investigating this problem, and to hire more personnel in charge of penalizing these players.

By Axel García / Updated 29 June 2021, 23:04 3 comments

A persistent problem in Apex Legends is the presence of players who cheat and cheat, or in other words, the hackers. The people of Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind the game, has decided to take some New measures, in order to eliminate this problem.

Respawn Entertainment will implement 3 measures to end hackers.Online games are frequently affected by hackers. These players ruin the fun of the rest of the players, and although Respawn has acted on the problem, it is still a constant complaint among the Apex Legends community. Therefore, the study announced 3 changes, with those who will seek attack more directly to hackers.

The first of these measures will be hire more people dedicated to punishing any player who breaks the rules. The study will also develop more tools, capable of detecting and eliminating DDOS attacks, that is, everything that affects the Apex Legends servers. Lastly, Respawn will investigate more ways to catch these players and take them out of the games.

Community responded positively, praising the study’s decisions. However, some players preferred to take advantage of the occasion, and spoke on social networks about other Apex Legends topics, which need the attention of Respawn Entertainment. Two of the most mentioned were the constant audio glitches, and the absence of a game update for next-generation consoles. All this is in addition to the already existing complaints about skins, which are too expensive in the opinion of the community.

The study, for its part, ended its statement by explaining how frustrating it can be to play with hackers, and keep updating to the community about this situation.

