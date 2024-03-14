For a few weeks now, several layoffs have been reported in the video game industry, this ranges from large companies such as PlayStation and Microsoft, as well as some smaller ones where it is SEGAeven that of the graphics engine called Unity. And the employee purge that has attracted the most attention was in Electronic Artswhere not only have people left from various areas of the company, but large games have also been cancelled, including one set in Star Wars.

The project was in charge of none other than Respawn Entertainmentwho have clearly suffered layoffs within their workforce, given that almost all divisions of EA in the process, this as a restructuring plan to make striking changes. It was even said that after the release of the third installment of the saga Jedi with Cal Kestis, They will no longer continue making licensed games, this is to continue working only on franchises they own such as Dead Space and more.

Here are some statements by people from respawn On twitter:

Level designer Aaron Stump:

The Apex team suffered layoffs today. It's horrible to see some of the people I've worked with for almost three years get laid off. Hopefully, they'll land on their feet sooner rather than later.

Global social media leader Alex Ackerman:

After 20 seasons of Apex and 5 years at Respawn almost up to date, my job has become redundant and I have been fired. Working on this game and supporting this community has truly been the honor of my career and the highlight of my life.

Peter Stewartsenior writer:

A difficult day at EA. A difficult day at Respawn. While I'm grateful to be safe, my thoughts are with everyone affected by the ongoing layoffs, and if there's any way I can help or signal momentum, I will. It's really hard to find the energy and joy to create games in this environment.

Remember that both Apex Legends as Star Wars Jedi, They are creations of respawn.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: The layoffs in the world of video games do not seem to be ending soon, given that it has been said by analysts that these first three months are just the beginning. With that in mind, the number of people leaving will exceed 7,000.