Steve Fukuda, the director of the series titanfallis working with a small team at one new intellectual property Of Respawn Entertainment. Currently nothing is known about the game, also because it seems that there is still little, at least according to the sparse words of Vince Zampella on the subject, which emerged from an interview granted to Axios, Stephen Totilo’s newsletter. Zampella, who is the director of Respawn, briefly explained that: “The mission (of Fukuda and Ed. of him) is to find fun in something new.”

Zampella also confirmed that there is currently nothing in the works regarding the Titanfall series, which therefore remains frozen, despite the goodwill of the development team.

Respawn Entertainment is a truly prolific software house. His is the just launched Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and always his battle royale live service Apex Legends, one of the greatest successes of Electronic Arts in recent years.

Zampella himself was also tasked with saving the Battlefield series after the Battlefield 2042 debacle.