Respawn CEO Vince Zampella has revealed that he would “love to see” a third game of titanfall, but at the “right time”. In an interview, Zampella acknowledged that while the studio had no “exact dedicated plans” and was “not currently working on anything” related to a new video game, Titanfall.

“I hate to say yes, then people grab onto it, and tear you apart when it doesn’t. But the real answer is that I would love to see it happen. It has to be the right thing. It is a franchise so loved by the fans and also by us. If it’s not the right time, the right idea, it just doesn’t make sense,” Zampella said.

The executive also reflected on the difficulty of pleasing both the fans of titanfall years as those who have only experienced the world through the battle royale spin-off Apex Legends, which takes place in the same universe. “You have to think about how to do something that doesn’t confuse the fans of Apexbut who are not yet necessarily fans of titanfallZampella added.

“It is a difficult question to answer”. Recently, a group of former Respawn Entertainment developers came together to form a new “remote work” studio called Wildlight Entertainment. Wildlight was founded by Dusty Welch and Jason McCord (who will serve as CEO and Design Director, respectively), with Chad Grenier serving as Studio Head and Game Director. Grenier was previously Game Director on Respawn’s hit battle royale shooter, Apex Legendsbefore leaving the studio after more than a decade late last year.

Grenier is joined by another prominent member of Respawn’s former team, Mohammad Alavi, whose design credits include the original series of Modern Warfare of Infinity Ward and titanfall.

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: titanfall is one of the most underrated franchises that can come to mind. Their execution is flawless and definitely more people should check out both games.