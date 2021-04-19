Respawn has announced Apex Legends Mobile.

The developer said this free-to-download app is a specially designed version of its battle royale just for mobile devices, with streamlined controls for touchscreens. It does not feature cross-play with the PC and console Apex Legends.

A beta test for Apex Legends Mobile launches later in April, and begins with a few thousand players in India and the Philippines. It will roll out to more regions around the world in the months ahead.

The first test is only available on Android devices, but as the testing expands, iOS support will be added.

We don’t have a video for the announcement, but there are a few images, below:

Game director Chad Grenier said that while Apex Legends Mobile is free-to-play, it does not include paid items that grant a gameplay advantage. It will have its own battle passes, collectible cosmetics, and unlockables unique from those found in the PC and console versions of Apex Legends.

Respawn built a dedicated team within its studio to work on Apex Legends Mobile, Grenier added. It’s also working on a partner studio “that’s well known for building world-class mobile games”, but Grenier stopped short of naming the company.

The announcement of Apex Legends Mobile comes alongside significant news about the next update to Apex Legends on PC and console.