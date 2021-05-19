One of the last titles to join the Battle Royales movement was undoubtedly Apex Legends, which in recent times has increased its popularity, with a constant growth since its launch in a very solid way. Recently, it was confirmed that Respawn and EA are working closer than ever to build the Esports scene for Apex Legends Mobile, where the market grows every day.
As detailed Gamerant, through an interview with The Esports Observer, EA’s Executive Vice President, Todd Sitrin, confirmed that they and Respawn are working on the Esports version of Apex Legends Mobile, where they see a niche and a market that is becoming more and more popular, especially in Asia. In addition, he commented that Apex Legends Mobile and Fifa Mobile are your bases to establish the Esports scene through smartphones.
Respawn and EA are building the Apex Legends Mobile Esports scene
How to activate cross-play in Apex Legends between Xbox One, PS4 and PC
Without a doubt, EA has a lot of confidence in Apex Legends, as the game has had constant growth over the last two years. Title reached a huge milestone of 100 million players during April 2021, where also it was one of the most watched video games on Twitch. This, as a result of the addition of the new game mode “Arenas”, which once again boosted its popularity. Sitrin details that (translated) “EA is particularly interested in expanding its games to Asian markets, where mobile games are seeing a sharp rise in popularity.”
Let us remember that currently Apex Legends Mobile is in beta mode in some regions, being a complete success in India and the Philippines. Its official launch for iOS and Android devices is scheduled for the middle / end of this year, so we should have news soon about this title that, according to the developers, promises to be the new flagship of mobile devices.
Will you play Apex Legends Mobile?
