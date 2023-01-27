First fund led by indigenous people covering the Brazilian Amazon, Podáali has its first call for projects open.

In the amount of R$ 3 million, the fund will study proposals on three fronts: 1) indigenous territorial and environmental management and protection; 2) sustainable economy and food sovereignty; 3) institutional strengthening and promotion of rights. At least 22 projects will be supported with a minimum value of R$ 20,000 and a maximum of R$ 50,000.

The notice is exclusively intended for indigenous peoples, organizations and communities from the nine states of the Brazilian Amazon. Entries close on February 20th.

(Note published in issue 1309 of Dinheiro Magazine)