“Resources for farmers at 8 billion. I don't want a South that lives on subsidies”

Meloni: “Pnrr resources for farmers increase to 8 billion”

“The Pnrr resources dedicated to the world of farmers increase to 8 billion euros”. This was stated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni live from Catania.

“No to the South which lives on subsidies, it must fight on equal terms”

“I don't want a South that lives on subsidies but has tools to fight on equal terms, we need to overcome this gap in the South with these tools”

“Solidarity with girl rape victim, there will be justice”

“While I was coming here I read a news story that really struck me, a young 13-year-old girl who was the victim of gang violence. I express my solidarity with her, the State is there and will ensure that justice is done.”

“We aim for Italy as a European energy supply hub”

“It doesn't make much sense that while we free ourselves from an energy dependence on Russia, we hand ourselves over hand and foot to other energy dependencies of supply chains that we equally cannot control. This is what today's project responds to: we must be able to produce the technology that is fundamental to our strategic choices if we want to be masters of our destiny”. “This is the reason why we are convinced that in this energy challenge Italy can even aim to be a hub for the supply of the rest of Europe. The South has the central role in this strategic project”, explains the prime minister .

“Defending identity and tradition, particularly today”

“I am very happy to be in Catania on a particularly important day for the city, perhaps the most important day of the year, the feast of Sant'Agata. I want to thank Mayor Trantino for giving me the opportunity to see live what is recognized as one of the three most attended religious events in the world”. “It is a very long story of love that binds Sant'Agata to the people of Catania. It is a story of faith and devotion – recalls the prime minister – which speaks of identity and tradition which are all things that I believe are worth particularly defending in this time”.