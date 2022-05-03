Home page World

Split

Several cubic meters of freshly felled tree trunks lie on a pile at the edge of the forest in Brandenburg. The biotic and abiotic raw materials in Germany for 2022 were already used up on May 4th. © Soeren Stache/dpa

After just over four months, Germany has used up all the natural resources that can be produced for the current year. Environmentalists warn once again.

Berlin – Germany already used up its reserves of natural resources for the current year on Wednesday.

The early date of the so-called Earth Overshoot Day makes it clear once again “how much we live over the limit, waste our scarce resources and how badly we continue to treat our ecosystems”, criticized Christoph Heinrich, Director of Nature Conservation at WWF Germany, according to the announcement. If all countries kept their budgets like Germany, it would need more than three earths. The traffic light coalition made many environmental promises and fueled expectations, Heinrich continued. “They have to fulfill these and vigorously advance their projects.”

The date of Earth Overshoot Day is given annually both for individual countries and for the entire planet. The calculations are made by the Footprint Data Foundation, York University and the Global Footprint Network. From the calculated date, the population of a country or humanity as a whole has consumed all the natural resources that can be produced in a year.

Heinrich called on the federal government not to lose any time in implementing the energy transition. This must also take nature and landscape aspects into account. In addition, the focus must be on building an efficient circular economy. “In the coalition agreement we see a lot of course setting that goes in the right direction, but the reality is still different,” he warned. “The climate crisis is getting worse and is also threatening people and ecosystems in Germany.”

Similarly clear words were chosen by Antje von Broock, Federal Director of the German Association for the Environment and Nature Conservation (BUND). Germany is “absolutely going over the rails” and living “on credit and at the expense of people in the global South,” she said on Earth Overshoot Day. Russia’s war against Ukraine shows in particular how limited raw materials are. The federal government must finally legally ensure the protection of resources. dpa