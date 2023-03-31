Resounds | Two died in a head-on crash in Ristijärvi

Four people in cars were involved in the accident that happened on Viitostieti, who, according to the police’s preliminary information, were involved in a head-on collision.

HS-STT

30.3. 17:38 | Updated 30.3. 11:30 p.m

In Ristijärvi In Kainuu, two people have died in a crash between two cars. According to the police, the deceased were a couple in their 70s.

Four people in cars were involved in the accident that happened around 3:30 in the afternoon on Viitostieti, who, according to the police’s preliminary information, were involved in a head-on collision.

The accident site is located five kilometers north of Ristijärvi municipal center.

Viitosti traffic was diverted to a detour after the collision.