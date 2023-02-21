Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 10:13



The UCAM Faculty of Medicine is one of the most prestigious in Spain thanks to its academic excellence and the quality of its study program. Proof of this are the approved MIR. And it is that, in this fifth MIR edition,

your students have exceeded all expectations marked by their predecessors.

Until now, in the four previous editions, MIR pass rates ranged between 96 and 98%. But this year it has gone to a resounding 100% pass rate.

The secret of success in the UCAM to train its doctors



The university has a

impeccable faculty, but the extraordinary academic training of UCAM medical students is not achieved only with good professors. To this must be added modern facilities equipped with

last generation technology for medical students. In this way, they can carry out their practices with the best tools.

Also, mention should be made of the use of

cutting edge technologies, especially in clinical simulation, and innovative evaluation methods. On the other hand, they are made

high-quality internships that complement the training on campus. To this end, the UCAM has developed different agreements with renowned hospitals and clinics in Spain. Consequently, medical students gain real-world experience from the very first steps of their training.

But this is not all, because the UCAM Faculty of Medicine focuses on the

comprehensive development of their students. And it does so by offering extracurricular activities, sporting and cultural events, and international exchange programs. All this so that your Medicine students can enjoy a complete and enriching experience during their time at the university.

So the students

are prepared in the best way to pass the MIR exam. Consequently, they can obtain a specialization in reference hospitals throughout the country.

The dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the UCAM, Jerónimo Lajara, has congratulated the students for this magnificent result. His exact words in the congratulations have been: “for the magnificent result obtained, which is the result of the excellent training they have acquired during their degree, but without a doubt also of the talent and commitment of all of them, which they have shown not only in this exam, but throughout their entire training.

From Murcia to San Sebastián: the MIR destinations of UCAM students



The graduates of the four previous UCAM promotions who passed the MIR complete their specialized training in

reference hospitals throughout the national scene. This demonstrates the quality of the training they receive at this university.

That is why many Medicine students have completed their specialization, or are doing so, in destinations such as:

Cadiz

Saint Sebastian

Seville

Malaga

Jaen

Valencia

Grenade

Alicante

segovia

Las Palmas de Gran Canarias

Madrid. In the city itself, the preferred hospitals are La Paz, Ramón y Cajal, Gregorio Marañón and the Hospital Clínico.

Which are the

preferred specialties What do UCAM students choose from the Faculty of Medicine? Anesthesiology and Resuscitation, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Ophthalmology, Psychiatry or Family and Community Medicine are the most requested. However, there are Catholic students in almost all medical specialties.

In short, for those who are looking for a university that offers a

quality training in Medicine, the Catholic University of Murcia is an excellent option. Its innovative methodology and cutting-edge technology, combined with an excellent teaching staff and high-quality external practices, ensure that students are perfectly prepared to pass the MIR exam and obtain a specialization in reference hospitals.

Visit the

UCAM Faculty of Medicine and discover why this is the ideal option for you.