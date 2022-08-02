Incredible reversal in the situation between Oscars Piastri and theAlpine. The Australian driver has in fact denied the contract that the French team had made official in the afternoon on all its channels.

I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year. – Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) August 2, 2022

“I understand that, without my consent, Alpine released a press release in the late afternoon stating that I will drive for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year“Wrote Piastri on his profile Twitter. Words of fire, those of the 2021 Formula 2 world champion. But it certainly cannot be said that oddities were missing from today’s press release: in fact, Piastri’s words were not reported (as always happens in this type of announcement), and Australian himself had not commented on the agreement on any social platform.

For the Alpine it is another blow after the agreement of Fernando Alonso in Aston Martin. It certainly does not support the French team either the fact that team principal Otmar Szafnauer was unaware of the Spaniard’s intentions or this announcement published without the approval of the young Australian talent. That after this ‘surprise’ he would have one more reason to move to McLaren, if the rumors released in the last few hours turned into reality.